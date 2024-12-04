WATCH Trudeau's Border & Tariff Crisis EXPOSED | Stand on Guard

Who is to blame for Canada border crisis and chaos? Is it Justin Trudeau or is it Stephen Harper? Why are the Liberals claiming the border issues are all Stephen Harper's fault when they have been in power for 9 years? The Trudeau Liberals continue to use every trick in the book to shift blame from Justin Trudeau, using the msm legacy media as their propaganda arm, to retain power even as they continue to go down further in the polls. What about Trudeau's invitation to the "refugees" of the world are welcome to come to Canada? CPC and Pierre Poilievre need to stay the course stick to the Canada First agenda. To fight the Tariffs Trudeau's inaction and woke agenda needs to continue to be exposed to sunlight.

In this Stand on Guard episode, we dive into the shocking attempts to cover up Canada's border crisis, examining the real numbers behind border crossings and border encounters. Learn how the government's narrative doesn't match reality, and why their "Team Canada" approach is failing Canadian interests.

Get the full story on how Trudeau's policies have weakened our borders, why the government's talking points don't add up, and what this means for Canada's national security. From questionable statistics to political manipulation, this investigation reveals the truth behind the crisis the government doesn't want you to see.

WATCH Trudeau Couldn't Even Stay the Night at Mar-a-Lago! | Stand on Guard

Trudeau is running in a panic because there's a steamroller coming his way named Donald Trump! How did the talks go? Looks like Trudeau and Trump had a different experience. They did not have room for Trudeau at Mar-a-lago he had to book his own hotel!

Witness the shocking security detail and Trudeau's nervous demeanor as he meets the future leader of the free world. Is this a last-ditch effort to save his crumbling regime? We dive into the implications for Canada, from potential policy changes to the future of US-Canada relations. Could Trump's ideas on taxes impact our GST? Will the Trudeau Govt budge on the Digital Service Tax? All these things, if changed will help average Canadians.



ARTICLES: NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

READ The Post Millennial: 'That’s extortion': Ontario mayor refuses to pay $5,000 fine for not flying Pride flag. "I don’t hate anybody. We just don’t have a flagpole at our town hall."

READ The Post Millennial: Biden announces $1 billion in aid for African victims of natural disasters as Americans live in tents in NC. “You know that's the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do, and today, I'm announcing over one billion dollars in new humanitarian support for Africans," Biden said.

READ The Post Millennial: Trump tells Trudeau Canada should become 51st state if he's afraid tariffs would kill economy: report. "Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the US to the tune of $100 billion a year then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor," Doocy reported.

