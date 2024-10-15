WATCH Trudeau Tries to Change the Channel Over India | Stand on Guard

Would you believe that India's diplomats in Canada are all conspiring to kill Sikh extremists? Or would you believe that Justin Trudeau is up to his usual politics of distraction by continuing to destroy Canada's relationship with India after Trudeau made a fool of himself there, not once but twice and has interfered in the politics of their country?

WATCH Trudeau Says Canada Can't Make It Without Him! | Stand on Guard

In this incredible moment of unbridled ego, Justin Trudeau says he must stay on as leader of the Liberal Party and prime minister for the sake of saving Canada. It's a shocking display of hubris, ego and pure narcissism from a man who can only think of his own imagined greatness.

CANADIAN NEWS LINKS

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden