PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau Tries to Change the Channel Over India + MORE | Stand on Guard
October 15, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH Trudeau Tries to Change the Channel Over India | Stand on Guard
Would you believe that India's diplomats in Canada are all conspiring to kill Sikh extremists? Or would you believe that Justin Trudeau is up to his usual politics of distraction by continuing to destroy Canada's relationship with India after Trudeau made a fool of himself there, not once but twice and has interfered in the politics of their country?
WATCH Trudeau Says Canada Can't Make It Without Him! | Stand on Guard
In this incredible moment of unbridled ego, Justin Trudeau says he must stay on as leader of the Liberal Party and prime minister for the sake of saving Canada. It's a shocking display of hubris, ego and pure narcissism from a man who can only think of his own imagined greatness.
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
READ NEW Substack: There's Nowhere to Escape for Justin Trudeau. Whether it's a fall election or prorogation, the doors are closing in on the prime minister. "Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reached a personal and professional impasse. You can see by the picture above how his own desperate pleas for help are going unanswered by Liberal MPs and even cabinet ministers. That’s Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau in the picture below, grimacing as Trudeau speaks more nonsense...."
The Post Millennial: TD Bank fined $3 billion for failing to monitor money laundering from fentanyl, terrorism and human trafficking. “From fentanyl and narcotics trafficking, to terrorist financing and human trafficking, TD Bank’s chronic failures provided fertile ground for a host of illicit activity to penetrate our financial system."
The Post Millennial: Trump vows to invoke 'Operation Aurora' to deal with Venezuelan gangs, calls for death penalty for migrants that kill Americans, police. Trump said he would "target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil."
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
