WATCH Trudeau is About to Flee the Country! | Stand on Guard

Liberal MPs are revolting again. But how many and will it result in anything more than a few clips? Watch my predictions about what this all means for Trudeau, the Liberals and for Canada. The political catastrophe unfolds as Justin Trudeau, Canada's veritable "Sun King", faces mounting pressure to resign as he runs from the chaos he's created. Get the inside scoop on Trudeau desperately trying to avoid facing the music. We break down the liberal party's internal turmoil, the damning by-election results, and what it all means for Canada's future. Don't miss our analysis of Pierre Poilievre's rising popularity and how conservatives are poised for a historic victory. We're tackling the tough questions mainstream media won't touch.

WATCH Carney Not Getting Aboard Trudeau's Sinking Ship | Stand on Guard

It's official: Mark Carney is not getting on board Trudeau's sinking ship. He is not joining the toxic Trudeau team. He'd rather be in hell. Trudeau is holding on to power despite enormous pressure to leave. He might have a cabinet shuffle today but is preparing to leave the country to be absent without leave.

60 Liberal MPs Call On Justin Trudeau to Resign #shorts #trudeau

