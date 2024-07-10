PODCAST ROUNDUP: Trudeau Has Failed to Defend Canada! + MORE | Stand on Guard Ep 154
July 10, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Trudeau Has Failed to Defend Canada! | Stand on Guard Ep 154
It's not just about Canada failing to meet it commitment to NATO to spend 2% of its GDP on national defence: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to spend enough to defend Canada; has failed the Canadian Armed Forces; and has given the store away to Ukraine. It is time for NATO to fade into history and time for Canada to start rebuilding a credible and effective military.
Last Stand for Trudeau, Biden this Week? | Stand on Guard Ep 155
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden join each other in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NATO, is this the last call for both men and the military alliance that is well past its due date? PLUS: Is Trudeau going to tax you when you sell your home? And more evidence that Biden will never be the Democratic nominee for president this November.
Poilievre DESTROYS Woke Trudeau at Stampede Says Trudeau "Terrified" of His Own Caucus| FULL Speech
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Post Millennial: REVEALED: Trudeau’s ‘thought crimes’ bill would create $200 MILLION in new bureaucracy—Poilievre vows to repeal it. "Should his Liberal-NDP coalition government pass this new censorship law, a Pierre Poilievre common sense Conservative government will repeal it."
The Post Millennial: Trudeau to attend NATO summit in DC while allies criticize lack of required defense spending. Twenty-three of 32 NATO member nations are in line to achieve that objective this year, while Canada remains well behind at approximately 1.3 percent.
The Post Millennial: Maxime Bernier says new female head of Canadian Armed Forces is ‘woke’ choice obsessed with ‘gender identity nonsense’. "The new boss of the Canadian Armed Forces appointed by Trudeau yesterday is the woke apparatchik who brought DEI rules and diversity hiring quotas."
