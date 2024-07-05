WATCH Time to Dump Trudeau's C-63 Censorship Bill | Stand on Guard Ep 152

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has another reason to repeal Trudeau's thought crimes bill, The Online Harms Act, if it is passed. It's going to cost taxpayers $200 million for extra bureaucracy as well as stifling free speech in Canada. PLUS: the Liberal caucus revolt continues as former Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney prepares to replace Trudeau and not Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Meanwhile, the Liberals are punishing Saskatchewan because it wants to ease the burden of the carbon tax in that province. It outrage just keeps building!

WATCH Trudeau’s Defence Minister Paid to Abandon Canadians 😳WTH | Stand on Guard Ep 150

WTH is wrong with Canada's military? Brazen corruption, abject incompetence and woke idiocy: Canada's military has become a joke. From defence ministers trying to justify screwed up rescue missions in Afghanistan or trips to Cuba to conga with the locals to letting military personnel do their own thing, Canada's military is a shell of the proud institution it once was.

