PODCAST ROUNDUP: Time to Dump Trudeau's C-63 Censorship Bill + MORE | Stand on Guard Ep 152
July 5, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Time to Dump Trudeau's C-63 Censorship Bill | Stand on Guard Ep 152
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has another reason to repeal Trudeau's thought crimes bill, The Online Harms Act, if it is passed. It's going to cost taxpayers $200 million for extra bureaucracy as well as stifling free speech in Canada. PLUS: the Liberal caucus revolt continues as former Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney prepares to replace Trudeau and not Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Meanwhile, the Liberals are punishing Saskatchewan because it wants to ease the burden of the carbon tax in that province. It outrage just keeps building!
WATCH Trudeau’s Defence Minister Paid to Abandon Canadians 😳WTH | Stand on Guard Ep 150
WTH is wrong with Canada's military? Brazen corruption, abject incompetence and woke idiocy: Canada's military has become a joke. From defence ministers trying to justify screwed up rescue missions in Afghanistan or trips to Cuba to conga with the locals to letting military personnel do their own thing, Canada's military is a shell of the proud institution it once was.
STAND ON GUARD CLIP
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
VIVA FREI: Biden's debate performance 'an abject disaster' but Democrats 'will never even think about voting for the actually qualified candidate … Donald Trump'. Biden is "totally incapable of doing the job. But they can't replace him for no good reason."
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Resolve to Resist Mug
Trigger Stickers & Fridge Magnets
No Farmers No Food
Freedom Convoy 2022
Think While Its Still Legal
Resolve to Resist
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 full Audiobook available to paid Substack subscribers.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden