WATCH This is the Very Definition of Fascism: Carney's Corrupt Crony Corporatism | Stand on Guard

Trudeau hired GLOBALIST Mark Carney as a private consultant to the Liberal Party, but he wants to grab a lot of public money and be unaccountable to anyone but himself and TRUDEAU. Carney is after your pension fund and is creating a Canada that will be an alliance between an authoritarian government and the super-rich corporations that do the bidding of the WEF.

WATCH Trudeau's Nervous Breakdown. Singh's Anger Management Attack | Stand on Guard

Trudeau looks like he's approaching a nervous collapse while Jagmeet Singh is having anger management problems. Now Trudeau is promising that Pierre Poilievre can raise a non-confidence motion as early las Tuesday with a vote Wednesday. Is this the end?

READ THE POST MILLENNIAL: READ The Post Millennial: Justin Trudeau may face non-confidence vote as early as next week: report. Trudeau will allow a non-confidence motion to be raised by the Official Opposition Conservatives next week. The motion be brought forth as early as next Tuesday, Sept. 24, with a vote happening the next day.

READ The Post Millennial: Trudeau's foreign affairs minister claims 'Canadians don't want elections' as NDP, Liberal party splinter. "What I heard this summer was Canadians don't want elections. They just want us to do the job. They just want us to govern."

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Subscribed

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden