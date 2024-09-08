PODCAST ROUNDUP: The Globalist Agenda Against Free Speech: From Brazil to Canada | Stand on Guard + MORE| Stand on Guard
September 8, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH The Globalist Agenda Against Free Speech: From Brazil to Canada | Stand on Guard
Around the world, globalist-controlled governments are trying to shut down free speech and social media platforms from Telegram to X. JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS PART OF THIS PLAN.
WATCH Desperate Trudeau Calling on Mark Carney | Stand on Guard
Delusional Justin Trudeau is watching his WORLD CRUMBLE AROUND HIM as he gets roasted by a steel worker and sliced by his NDP coalition partners, but he says -- HEY DON'T WORRY BE HAPPY! MARK CARNEY IS HERE!
STAND ON GUARD CLIP
WATCH Trudeau Liberals Imploding: Foreign Govts Treating Us like Suckers | David Reports on Redacted
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)
No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)
Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)
Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)
Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)
NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)
NEW Cups (3 designs)
NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Subscribed
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden
Never!!!
Aren’t the Liberals tinkering with bill C-63 as to be able to ram it through before an election can be called?