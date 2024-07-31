WATCH Liberals & NDP: The TRUTH Behind the Speculation! |Stand on Guard

Is the MERGER Everyone's Talking About just a myth? In this video, we dive deep into the *political catastrophe* brewing between the Liberals and the NDP. Are secret talks happening? Or is it just *baseless speculation* from social media? Many Liberals don't even see themselves as part of the left, while the NDP is wary of the Liberals’ corporate ties. Join me as we *resist* the narrative pushed by mainstream commentators and uncover the truth behind this potential merger.

I unpack why this unlikely alliance could be more harmful than helpful for both parties. Want to stay informed amidst censorship? Hit that subscribe button and turn on notifications for more unfiltered perspectives on Canadian news, *political violence*, and the latest in *gender ideology*.

WATCH Secret Service Whistleblower EXPOSES Another Trump Assassination Attempt in 30 DAYS | Stand on Guard

Security Service INCOMPETENCE and DEEP STATE involvement. Get the latest on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and just what who is hiding what. President Trump's life is in serious danger, and the Secret Service is failing him. From lack of security to ignored warnings, this video exposes the shocking truth. Could there be another assassination attempt in 30 days? The whistleblower, a seasoned Secret Service sniper, reveals it all. 😱 Why is Trump's security so weak? How many more warnings will be ignored? Discover the ugly truth about the Secret Service's incompetence and the looming threats. It's worse than you thought!

READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS READ The Post Millennial: Majority of Canadians view Trudeau as ‘incompetent’ liar: poll. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal policies are overwhelmingly unpopular in every region of Canada and among both sexes Among all respondents”.

