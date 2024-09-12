WATCH "Put Up or Shut Up" Jagmeet Singh Says Pierre Poilievre | Stand on Guard

Pierre Poilievre dares NDP "leader" Jagameet Singh to stop playing games and agree to support a non-confidence motion to bring down the Trudeau government. But Singh is a pathetic, doddering excuse for a bad politician, and he has no strategy beyond having lunch.

WATCH Trudeau's Minister: "Canadians Don't Want Elections. They Just Want Us to Govern." | Stand on Guard

"Canadians don't want an election. They just want us to govern," says Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly. Melanie and Kamala WANT TO RULE YOUR LIVES! Whether it's MELANIE JOLY telling you that Canadians DON'T WANT ELECTIONS, they just want the LIBERALS TO RULE or Kamala Harris projecting all of her Democratic CORRUPTION on Donald Trump -- these women just want to have unlimited power.

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

STAND ON GUARD CLIP

WATCH Liberals Say Trudeau Must Go | Stand on Guard #TrudeauMustGo

Springfield, Ohio, are Pets REALLY disappearing? Fact Check 🤯 #shorts

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Subscribed

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden