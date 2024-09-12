PODCAST ROUNDUP: "Put Up or Shut Up" Jagmeet Singh + Articles + MORE | Stand on Guard
September 12, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Pierre Poilievre dares NDP "leader" Jagameet Singh to stop playing games and agree to support a non-confidence motion to bring down the Trudeau government. But Singh is a pathetic, doddering excuse for a bad politician, and he has no strategy beyond having lunch.
BREAKING: Pierre Poilievre pledges to put forth non-confidence motion ASAP, challenges Jagmeet Singh to commit to vote against Trudeau government. “It's put up or shut up time for the NDP.”
Haitian migrants capture geese in Springfield, Ohio: police report. "I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trail, I’m going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of ’em, they all had geese in their hands," a resident told a dispatcher.
Mike DeWine sends State Troopers into Springfield to deal with Haitian migrant crisis. "Beginning tomorrow morning, OSHP troopers will patrol local roads with the highest crash rates and hold accountable any driver who drives erratically and risks the safety of others."
WATCH Trudeau's Minister: "Canadians Don't Want Elections. They Just Want Us to Govern." | Stand on Guard
"Canadians don't want an election. They just want us to govern," says Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly. Melanie and Kamala WANT TO RULE YOUR LIVES! Whether it's MELANIE JOLY telling you that Canadians DON'T WANT ELECTIONS, they just want the LIBERALS TO RULE or Kamala Harris projecting all of her Democratic CORRUPTION on Donald Trump -- these women just want to have unlimited power.
WATCH Liberals Say Trudeau Must Go | Stand on Guard #TrudeauMustGo
Springfield, Ohio, are Pets REALLY disappearing? Fact Check 🤯#shorts
