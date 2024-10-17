WATCH Poilievre CALLS OUT TRUDEAU's blatant lies about foreign interference | Stand on Guard

The Hogue Inquiry into foreign interference became a clown show on Wednesday with Justin Trudeau trying to make it all about India and saying the MPs bought off by China were all Conservatives. Of course, this is all about Trudeau trying to save his political career as an increasing number of Liberal MPs are calling for his resignation.

Thank you to Mocha Bezirgan for footage of Khalistan protests you can support his independent journalism on X @BezirganMocha and YouTube @MediaBezirgan

WATCH Security Expert Calls Out Trudeau's India Distraction | Stand on Guard

More Liberal MPs are coming forth to call for his resignation even as he stirs up trouble with India. Justin Trudeau is desperate to stay in power and by pandering to the pro-Khalistan NDP who are backing him up. He thinks starting a diplomatic war with India will help him stay in power, and he doesn't care how stupid he or Canada looks on the world stage. Security expert Michael Rubin a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum on Oct 15 called Trudeau out where he comments on Canada harboring Khalistan separatists whom he compares to the Taliban and comments on Trudeau's accusations against India.

READ Human Events: Sex trafficking of immigrant children triples under Biden-Harris border policies: report. “Nearly all [the] sex-trafficking rings now are migrant girls. The ads exploded within the first three months of the border being open."

READ Substack: There's Nowhere to Escape for Justin Trudeau. Whether it's a fall election or prorogation, the doors are closing in on the prime minister. "Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reached a personal and professional impasse. You can see by the picture above how his own desperate pleas for help are going unanswered by Liberal MPs and even cabinet ministers. That’s Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau in the picture below, grimacing as Trudeau speaks more nonsense...."

