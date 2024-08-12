PODCAST ROUNDUP: NEW Ethics Investigation: Randy Boissonnault Standing But Not for Long + MORE! | Stand on Guard
August 12, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH NEW Ethics Investigation: Randy Boissonnault Standing But Not for Long! | Stand on Guard
The Ethics Commissioner opens a NEW investigation into Trudeau Employment Minister continues to deny he conducted lobbying business as a member of cabinet but his story is in shreds as his business partner admitted there was only ONE MEMBER OF THE COMPANY NAMED RANDY. Yes, Randy Boissonnault was thrown under the bus by Stephen Anderson, his former business partner. And check out the weird stuff Boissonnault's puts on social media.
Plus we're looking at the continued crackdown on free speech in the U.K. SHOCKING.
TRUDEAU continues to COLLAPSE as Poilievre rises | Stand on Guard
The Conservatives are maintaining and broadening their lead over Trudeau and the Liberals and Mark Carney WON'T MAKE A DIFFERENCE. Expect a cabinet shuffle this week. But even more so, EXPECT AN IMMIGRATION CRISIS so Trudeau can CRACK DOWN on your free speech and try to STAY in POWER.
Stand on Guard CLIP
“The parasites in me want candy” Trudeau’s fave Minister Randy Boissonnault |Stand on Guard 😳#shorts
WATCH Toxic Ottawa Liberal MP HUMILIATES Trudeau Liberals
Canadian Member of Parliament Shuts down office over mean tweets: "I closed my constituency office because I fear for my safety."
Krayden's Right with David Krayden is a reader-supported publication. Join Krayden’s Right Substack by subscribing because you’ll get many of my regular articles & bonus podcast videos for FREE. Your monthly or annual support of this Substack affords me the time and resources to do independent journalism and analysis. Sign up for a free trial to check out my Substack and to finish the article!
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Post Millennial: Biden-Harris admin colluded with big tech, Trudeau to undermine Canadian freedom truckers. "There were meetings between DHS employees where they were talking about leveraging Meta, Facebook and Twitter to censor anybody discussing the Freedom Convoy."
The Post Millennial: Trudeau cabinet minister wanted to use Canada’s military as backdrop for Punjabi singer. Former defense minister wanted to use military as musical backdrop for Punjabi singer.
Human Events: Strzok and Page remain the face of the public disintegration of the FBI. “Nobody believes that the FBI has any intention of conducting a remotely competent or honest investigation of why what should have been an easily thwarted assassination attempt was left to the devices of Divine intervention or dumb luck, depending upon your theological persuasion. The crime is already being solved on social media by a raft of qualified forensic investigators with access to a YouTube channel. The evidence these investigators are uncovering is increasingly unpleasant for the FBI.”
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Resolve to Resist Mug
Trigger Stickers & Fridge Magnets
No Farmers No Food
Freedom Convoy 2022
Think While Its Still Legal
Resolve to Resist
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 full Audiobook available to paid Substack subscribers.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden