WATCH NEW Ethics Investigation: Randy Boissonnault Standing But Not for Long! | Stand on Guard

The Ethics Commissioner opens a NEW investigation into Trudeau Employment Minister continues to deny he conducted lobbying business as a member of cabinet but his story is in shreds as his business partner admitted there was only ONE MEMBER OF THE COMPANY NAMED RANDY. Yes, Randy Boissonnault was thrown under the bus by Stephen Anderson, his former business partner. And check out the weird stuff Boissonnault's puts on social media.

Plus we're looking at the continued crackdown on free speech in the U.K. SHOCKING.

TRUDEAU continues to COLLAPSE as Poilievre rises | Stand on Guard

The Conservatives are maintaining and broadening their lead over Trudeau and the Liberals and Mark Carney WON'T MAKE A DIFFERENCE. Expect a cabinet shuffle this week. But even more so, EXPECT AN IMMIGRATION CRISIS so Trudeau can CRACK DOWN on your free speech and try to STAY in POWER.

Stand on Guard CLIP

“The parasites in me want candy” Trudeau’s fave Minister Randy Boissonnault |Stand on Guard 😳 #shorts

WATCH Toxic Ottawa Liberal MP HUMILIATES Trudeau Liberals

Canadian Member of Parliament Shuts down office over mean tweets: "I closed my constituency office because I fear for my safety."

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Resolve to Resist Mug

Trigger Stickers & Fridge Magnets

No Farmers No Food

Freedom Convoy 2022

Think While Its Still Legal

Resolve to Resist

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden