November 14, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
Is there a migrant flood ALREADY happening in Canada? Justin Trudeau is absent avoiding his caucus and Parliament, which can't deal with any legislation because they will not release unredacted documents exposing their corruption. Migrants in the US who don't want to be deported are heading towards the Canadian border -- RIGHT NOW. Reportedly, they are leaving NY in busses and being dropped off at the Canadian border according to social media posts documenting it in NY City. Tom Homan, Trump's border czar is a local resident of Watertown NY. He says Canada's border is an "extreme vulnerability" and the Canada-US border will be a major focus. And shocking video footage from Khalistan march in Surrey, British Columbia. Will this contribute to either the resignation of Justin Trudeau or the collapse of the Liberal Government?
STAND ON GUARD CLIP: Khalistani March, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
WATCH Trudeau Must Go! Govt Business Has Ground to a Halt. What is He Hiding? | Stand on Guard
Today on Stand on Guard we discuss the truth about Trudeau's Parliament standoff. The nation's business can't be put on hold indefinitely while Trudeau refuses to listen to the will of Parliament. Trudeau needs to release what he is hiding from Parliament and the RCMP or he needs go! Trudeau needs to mind your own d@mn business! Stop minding ours! The Opposition needs to bring this government down and Trudeau needs to resign. Or just prorogue this session so all the ugly legislation will perish.
READ Human Events DAVID KRAYDEN: Seven Days that shook the world: the first week of President-elect Trump. “The first seven days of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition have been almost mind-boggling. It’s like Trump was serious about changing the government."
Thanks David. Something big is going down. The banks are failing and bail ins seem inevitable, the debt is too high to pay off and they may default to wipe the currency slate clean to invoke Whitney Webb predicted digitalization. This particular application is a 2025 completion. Who knows, but Trudeau’s absence is always a concern, leaving is to think he just does not want to see whatever the big event is. Sell out, devil spawn.
David I don't think the people in the clip from Surrey were talking about "white" or what Trudeau calls "old stock" Canadians. I believe they were ranting at the Kohistani for bringing their feud to our shores. Those that have accepted Canada as their new home do not want confrontation or activism in Canada. There was a clip from Rebel News a while back that expressed what is happening. The individual being interviewed stated that by 2050 Canada will no longer be a 'white' country and will be the minority. I believe he was correct in his synopsis.