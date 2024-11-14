WATCH FULL EPISODE: Migrant Flood to Canada ALREADY Happening. Trudeau's DANGEROUS Inaction | Stand on Guard

Is there a migrant flood ALREADY happening in Canada? Justin Trudeau is absent avoiding his caucus and Parliament, which can't deal with any legislation because they will not release unredacted documents exposing their corruption. Migrants in the US who don't want to be deported are heading towards the Canadian border -- RIGHT NOW. Reportedly, they are leaving NY in busses and being dropped off at the Canadian border according to social media posts documenting it in NY City. Tom Homan, Trump's border czar is a local resident of Watertown NY. He says Canada's border is an "extreme vulnerability" and the Canada-US border will be a major focus. And shocking video footage from Khalistan march in Surrey, British Columbia. Will this contribute to either the resignation of Justin Trudeau or the collapse of the Liberal Government?

STAND ON GUARD CLIP: Khalistani March, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

WATCH Trudeau Must Go! Govt Business Has Ground to a Halt. What is He Hiding? | Stand on Guard

Today on Stand on Guard we discuss the truth about Trudeau's Parliament standoff. The nation's business can't be put on hold indefinitely while Trudeau refuses to listen to the will of Parliament. Trudeau needs to release what he is hiding from Parliament and the RCMP or he needs go! Trudeau needs to mind your own d@mn business! Stop minding ours! The Opposition needs to bring this government down and Trudeau needs to resign. Or just prorogue this session so all the ugly legislation will perish.

NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLE

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden