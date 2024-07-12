PODCAST ROUNDUP: MAX BERNIER INTERVIEW: Libs and Conservatives Are Both Pandering to Identity Politics & Polls + NATO UNHINGED Biden Presser
July 12, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH MAX: Libs and Conservatives Are Both Pandering to Identity Politics & Polls | Stand on Guard Ep 157
People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier says STOP PANDERING TO WOKE POLITICS as he and Stand on Guard host David Krayden talk about Justin Trudeau resigning, woke politics, the culture war, the debacle in Afghanistan, the need to stop funding Ukraine and Trudeau's thought crimes bill, the Online Harms Act. Don't miss this fascinating look at the political scene.
WATCH Trudeau Shamed into Increasing Canada's Defence Spending. Don’t Believe Him + Biden Presser | Stand on Guard Ep 158
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent the Washington summit preening for the cameras and lying about Canada's commitment to national defence. And he had gall to suggest he's not going to throw Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland under the bus now that she's served his purpose. But President Joe Biden did one better, saying his vice president's name was Trump and claiming he hasn't allowed tens of millions of illegals to flood the United States.
MEET THE VP: Hilarious Trump-Harris Meme
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Be FIRED by Trudeau. Announced at Summit | Stand on Guard CLIP
US Speaker Says Trudeau "Shameful". Canada "Riding US Coat Tails" | Stand on Guard CLIP
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Post Millennial: Maxime Bernier says new female head of Canadian Armed Forces is ‘woke’ choice obsessed with ‘gender identity nonsense’. "The new boss of the Canadian Armed Forces appointed by Trudeau yesterday is the woke apparatchik who brought DEI rules and diversity hiring quotas."
The Post Millennial: REVEALED: Trudeau’s ‘thought crimes’ bill would create $200 MILLION in new bureaucracy—Poilievre vows to repeal it. "Should his Liberal-NDP coalition government pass this new censorship law, a Pierre Poilievre common sense Conservative government will repeal it."
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Resolve to Resist Mug
Trigger Stickers & Fridge Magnets
No Farmers No Food
Freedom Convoy 2022
Think While Its Still Legal
Resolve to Resist
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 full Audiobook available to paid Substack subscribers.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden