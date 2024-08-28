PODCAST ROUNDUP Liberal Cabinet is Sinking with Trudeau! + Trudeau's Globalist Agenda + MORE | Stand on Guard
August 28, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Liberal Cabinet is Sinking with Trudeau! | Stand on Guard
Is this the change that Trudeau says Canadians want? Tariffs on EVs from China and few temporary foreign workers. Trudeau just created a housing policy that is like medieval feudalism, and he just doesn't understand that Canadians loathe him.
WATCH Trudeau's Globalist Agenda | Stand on Guard
Trudeau is leaving his cabinet retreat empowered by sycophantic ministers who are all pushing a globalist agenda that will lead to POVERTY, CENSORSHIP AND SLAVERY.
NEWS ARTICLES
READ The Post Millennial: BREAKING: Kamala adopts another Trump policy, pledges hundreds of millions to build the wall. Kamala once called Trump’s border wall a “medieval vanity project.”
READ The Post Millennial: Kamala reverses course on EV mandates despite supporting them for years. The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris claimed Tuesday that she doesn’t support mandates for electric vehicles (EVs).
READ The Post Millennial: Trump would appoint Elon Musk to cut 'the fat' and put RFK Jr. in charge of Making America Healthy Again in second term. In an interview with Shawn Ryan, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Elon Musk may be busy for a cabinet post, but would be just right for “cutting the fat” out of the federal government.
READ The Post Millennial: California moves to give illegal immigrants up to $150,000 loans for new homes. California could be the first state in America to provide illegal immigrants with up to $150,000 in taxpayer-funded loans.
READ Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: How do democracies die? From social media 'crimes'. "How do democracies die? It’s a question that has been frequently asked over the years by those who realize – like Ronald Reagan did – that freedom is fragile and can be lost in a generation. In Great Britain it has been lost in a fortnight."
Are people who oppose Trudeau Liberals REALLY cold, cruel and small?
