WATCH Liberal "Agents of Kaos". How the Liberals Are Fueling Government Disorder | Stand on Guard

Are Liberal cabinet ministers asking for Divine intervention to save them from angry voters or are they begging us to ignore the scandal, corruption and that elephant in the room? And Jagmeet Singh just called Pierre Poilievre "an agent of chaos" or did he mean KAOS?

WATCH Conservatives Calling for Speaker Fergus to Go! | Stand on Guard

There's more excitement on the Hill as Speaker Greg Fergus silences Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The Conservatives say go. And what is happening to Canada when people are burning the flag in downtown Vancouver?

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden