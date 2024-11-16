SHOCKING TRUTH about Trudeau Minister Randy Boissonnault EXPOSED | Stand on Guard CLIP

WATCH FULL EPISODE: Let's Get Serious! | Stand on Guard

Former Liberal minister John Manley says let's get serious: Canada needs a snap election now because what's happening in Ottawa right now is unacceptable. Explosive revelations about Trudeau's cabinet ministers continue to roll out as we expose shocking incompetence and questionable decisions at the highest levels of Canadian government. Watch as we uncover the truth. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's socialist declarations and controversial $254 million business dealings.

We told you that the world is not enough for this extremist who is living on another planet.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault faces serious questions about indigenous heritage claims and ethics violations. Get an insider's look at how these Liberal ministers are failing to represent Canadian interests, especially as Canada faces critical challenges with the upcoming Trump presidency. From Melanie Joly's puzzling foreign policy statements to Guilbeault's stubborn stance on carbon tax, this video reveals why many are calling for immediate political change.

This hard-hitting analysis shows why Trudeau's cabinet choices raise serious concerns about Canada's future. With exclusive clips and detailed breakdowns, you'll understand why John Manley and others are demanding a snap election before it's too late. Don't miss this crucial exposé that mainstream media won't show you.

WATCH Scoundrels on the Loose: Trudeau Vanishes and CANADA IS IN CHAOS! | Stand on Guard

The Trudeau government is a corrupt regime dominated by scoundrels and incompetents. It is about to be steamrolled by the incoming President Donald Trump, a border surge and Canadian voters who have had enough! Don't miss this episode.

