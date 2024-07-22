PODCAST ROUNDUP: Joe Biden Is Officially History. Is Justin Trudeau Next? + MORE | Stand on Guard Ep 167 & 166
July 21, 2024 with David Krayden and Marc Patrone
WATCH BREAKING! Joe Biden Is Officially History. Is Justin Trudeau Next? | Stand on Guard Ep 167
President Joe Biden has dropped as the Democratic candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next? How is this like 1968 and how disastrous is this for the Democratic Party.
Interview with.
WATCH Woke and Woker: Running Gag CDS Replaced By Equity Hire | Stand on Guard Ep 166
Can it get any worse for Canada's military as one general who pandered to woke policies is replaced by another who did the same? And what about outgoing CDS Wayne Eyre having the gall to dismiss his critics as pawns of Russian President Vladmir Putin?
SHORT
Joe Biden Out. Kamala Harris In. Because Dems & Libs ❤️ ”Democracy”
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
READ: Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: Trump's choice of JD Vance was inspired. "This selection will make Trump more enemies within the fading Republican establishment but make him more friends among patriotic Americans who have long known they have been held hostage by administrations who think and act exactly alike. The game of political charade has ended."
READ: The Post Millennial: Canada's military attempts to tighten up 'relaxed' dress and deportment policy. "We will balance our traditions with societal expectations, and the needs of the service."
