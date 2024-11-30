WATCH Jaw-Dropping Moments from Trudeau's Run to Mar-a-Lago | Stand on Guard

Trudeau at the feet of Donald Trump! Begging for his political survival? Trying to find relevancy? We are living in a different world defined by Trump and there's nothing that Trudeau can do about it!

WATCH SHOCKING Poll: Liberals and NDP Face Total Collapse | Stand on Guard

SHOCKING new poll reveals Conservatives dominating at 47% while Liberals and NDP face potential total collapse and electoral extinction, with both tied at just 17%. This could mark the biggest Conservative victory in Canadian history and spell disaster for both opposition parties.

Jagmeet Singh is the most unprincipled, unethical and venal politician in Canadian history. He is in the political game for one thing only: his pension. We do a deep dive into the most recent polling which proves that both the Liberals and NDP are heading for a complete total collapse in the next election. PLUS: just how stupid are the globalist world leaders?

ARTICLES: NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

READ The Post Millennial: 'Blaze of horror': Filmmaker Michael Moore slams Biden for escalating Ukraine-Russia war, pushing US 'right into World War III'. “Seriously? THIS is your legacy? This is how you want to go out? In a blaze of horror? Like, if Joe’s gotta go, we all gotta go with him… right into World War III?”

READ The Post Millennial: Rumble sues California over the Gavin Newsom's 'war against political speech'. “We can’t trust the government to decide what is true in our online political debates.”

READ The Post Millennial: Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Trudeau needs to drastically change course amid Trump's 25% tariff threat. "Our economy is teetering on the brink of collapse, and now we face this renewed threat. We need a plan, a plan to put Canada first on the economy and on security,” Poilievre said.

