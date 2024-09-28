WATCH Its Closing Time for Globalists: Holland, Trudeau, Macron and Zelenskyy | Stand on Guard

It's been a week of bizarre performances of Health Czar Mark Holland who crashes and burns; Trudeau has a really strange visit from Emmanuel Macron and Zelenskyy realizes the bank is closed!

THE POST MILLENNIAL: Two staffers OUT at CTV News after doctoring Pierre Poilievre video. Their actions violate our editorial standards and are unacceptable. These individuals are no longer members of the CTV News team."

HUMAN EVENTS: DAVID KRAYDEN: Zelensky has picked the bones clean—Time to tell this freeloading bum that the bank is closed. "Why is it fine for foreign leaders to interfere in American elections if that foreign leader happens to be a actor named Zelenskyy who continues to play the role of a lifetime and doesn’t seem to be aware that all the carnage, death and destruction in his war with Russia is real, not props and special effects?"

WATCH Zelenskyy realizing the bank is closed (short clip)

WATCH Trudeau is Taking Away our Right to Speak Freely: Interview with Greg Wycliffe | Stand on Guard

Greg Wycliffe joins Stand on Guard to talk about Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, and just how close Canada is to losing our free speech, descending into tyranny. We also discuss Justin Trudeau's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Trudeau may have been laughing But Canadians aren't laughing as Trudeau depicted Canada as a land of "unicorns and rainbows."

Justin Trudeau & Emmanuel Macron Collude to Distract fr What Canada REALLY Wants | David on Redacted

