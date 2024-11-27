WATCH Has Trump Forced Trudeau to Put Canada First? | Stand on Guard

Has Trump Forced Trudeau to Put Canada First with his tariff threat? It has sparked political showdown as Trudeau appears shaken while Poilievre strikes back with a bold "Canada First" vision. Watch as two distinct approaches to handling US pressure emerge - Trudeau's team Canada rhetoric versus Poilievre's concrete policy Canada First proposals.

ARTICLE: THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

READ The Post Millennial: Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Trudeau needs to drastically change course amid Trump's 25% tariff threat . "Our economy is teetering on the brink of collapse, and now we face this renewed threat. We need a plan, a plan to put Canada first on the economy and on security,” Poilievre said.

WATCH No Shame as Trudeau LIES AGAIN! His SHOCKING Claims Exposed! | Stand on Guard

No shame or humiliation. Nothing but lies. Trudeau's support collapses in the polls. He is caught on camera standing in front of the NATO Parliamentarians and claims to be a hero of national defense. Trudeau caught making false claims about Canada's defense spending at NATO summit - shocking revelations expose the truth behind his misleading statements about military investments. Watch as we break down his claims about "doubling defense spending" when the truth is a very different story. From his questionable appearance at a Taylor Swift concert to his controversial statements to NATO parliamentarians, this video exposes the growing disconnect between Trudeau's promises and reality

