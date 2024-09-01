PODCAST ROUNDUP: "Gitmo North & Malicious Prosecution": Trucker Gord Magill on Coutts 2 Prisoners + MORE | Stand on Guard
September 1, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
"Gitmo North & Malicious Prosecution" Trucker Gord Magill on Coutts 2 Prisoners | Stand on Guard
Will the Coutts 2, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, who have been in jail for over 2 years, get nine years in jail as the Crown prosecution wants or will they get justice? Listen to tucker and independent Jounalist Gord Magill as he and David discuss how the Coutts trial has been mismanaged from the start and how evidence was potentially misused and misrepresented by police and prosecution. Like the Freedom Convoy trial in Ottawa, THIS IS A FIGHT FOR FREEDOM IN CANADA.
Video clip from Mocha Bezirgan, independent journalist: X: @BezirganMocha; Website
Gord Magill’srecent Substack article & X: @GordMagill
Poilievre Tells Singh to Put Canada Above Pension -- Let's Have an Election! | Stand on Guard
Pierre Poilievre is DEMANDS NDP HUCKSTER Jagmeet Singh to put the needs of Canadians over his cushy taxpayer-funded pension and to break up the alliance made in HELL in Justin Trudeau and the LIBS. Also, did you catch the "interview" last night with Kamala Harris? YOU WON'T BELIEVE THIS!
From the start when Trudeau verbally abused everyone who supported the convoy, and the hateful attacks towards those who refused the jabs it was clearly evident these guys, like Barber and Lich, have been set up. Trudeau controls the policing across Canada. As we've witnessed with those from elsewhere causing near violent protests on our streets and recently in Ottawa this weekend unleashing smoke devices near outdoor patio patrons and another video taping racist comments towards a 'white' man with his children at a park, trusting our police forces to support US is a no go. This Coutts issue is albeit frightening for EVERY Canadian who cares about this country.
Thanks so much for your reporting David and Gord. This whole situation is so distressing as it foghorns to all, the absolute mess this country has become. In and of itself, it’s awful, but the fact that many Canadians don’t know (thanks to our disgusting media) or don’t care, signals something very frightening. But we keep trying eh?!