WATCH Former Liberal Whip Stuns Trudeau By Advising Poilievre | Stand on Guard Ep 130

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines how a former Liberal House Whip, retired LGen Andrew Leslie, has turned on Trudeau and is advising Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre! Also, how the Liberals always set up national defence for failure.

WATCH Trudeau's Minister HUMILIATED by TRUTH | Stand on Guard Ep 131

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines the claims of "Disco" Steven Guilbeault when he blames ecological forces for forest fires and floods. What really causes these disasters?

CANADIAN NEWS LINK The Post Millennial: Canadian House Speaker accused of 'planning' to eject Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre from Commons. "The speaker came into the house with a piece of paper and it was that piece of paper that he picked up and read when he named Pierre Poilievre and removed him from the house for essentially nothing," said Cooper.

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Resolve to Resist Mug

Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets

No Farmers No Food

Freedom Convoy 2022

Think While Its Still Legal

Resolve to Resist

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Trigger Stickers 7 Designs to Choose From (5 per page)

, Hoodies, Trigger Stickers, and Magnets, Mugs.

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden