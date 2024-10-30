PODCAST ROUNDUP: China's Grip on Canada & Trudeau's Cover-Up Exposed by Sam Cooper + Articles | Stand on Guard
October 30, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH China's Grip on Canada & Trudeau's Cover-Up Exposed by Sam Cooper | Stand on Guard
Join host David Krayden as he discusses live with Sam Cooper the extent of China's interference in Canada and how the foreign interference inquiry has been hijacked by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. Hold onto your seats as Sam Cooper communicates what the press conference in Ottawa with independent MP Kevin Vuong and others was all about. Some of the 11 names have been highlighted by Cooper in his ongoing work and his book Willful Blindness.
Cooper exposes the corruption and explains how it is a "cover up". He names Trudeau's Minister as one of the names CSIS sources have shared with him and he states, "It is quite clear the Prime Minister and his senior staffers are implicated in a cover up, and the biggest threat by far is China."
PLUS: As Trudeau continues in his delusional descent the MAID epidemic continues to grow!
FIND Sam Cooper'sSubstack: https://substack.com/@samthebureau
READ Sam Cooper's Article: "CSIS Assessed that Mary Ng was Unwittingly Implicated In This Interference Network". According to three national security sources, Liberal cabinet minister Mary Ng was identified in CSIS investigations as one of 11 Toronto-area candidates clandestinely supported by Chinese Consulate
WATCH Rebel MPs REVOLT Against Trudeau's Leadership! | Stand on Guard
Former President Donald Trump will be President-Elect Donald Trump is just one week. Is the end approaching for Justin Trudeau with an imminent secret ballot vote from his own Liberal MPs and upcoming non confidence votes in Parliament. Will still be leader of the Liberal Party? Or will he be going into the last election campaign of his life sooner rather than later as the Bloc now works with the CPC on a non-confidence vote.
NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES
READ The Post Millennial: 'Let's make Canada prosperous again': Trudeau's brother believes Trump is 'genuine,' says government workers should quit. "Do you want to work for the government? There are so many other things you can do."
READ The Post Millennial: Trudeau Liberals want pregnancy counseling centers to reveal if they provide abortions. "We're introducing this legislation to ensure that ... those who mislead Canadian women are not rewarded with subsidies from Canadian taxpayers."
READ The Post Millennial: Liberal MPs give Trudeau October 28 deadline to decide his future as party leader. At a caucus meeting Wednesday, dissident Liberal MPs had presented the Prime Minister with a petition asking him to resign as party leader and prime minister. It was signed by at least 24 members of the caucus.
READ Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: John Kelly's support of Harris shows the Deep State is no longer anti-communist. “This is another desperate attempt by another Deep State actor to destroy Trump’s presidential campaign and to influence the election for the Democrats.”
STAND ON GUARD CLIP
Alberta Says NO to Trudeau Liberals' Vegan Bill That Could Take Control of EVERYTHING | SOG CLIP
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
