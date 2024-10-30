WATCH China's Grip on Canada & Trudeau's Cover-Up Exposed by Sam Cooper | Stand on Guard

Join host David Krayden as he discusses live with Sam Cooper the extent of China's interference in Canada and how the foreign interference inquiry has been hijacked by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. Hold onto your seats as Sam Cooper communicates what the press conference in Ottawa with independent MP Kevin Vuong and others was all about. Some of the 11 names have been highlighted by Cooper in his ongoing work and his book Willful Blindness.

Cooper exposes the corruption and explains how it is a "cover up". He names Trudeau's Minister as one of the names CSIS sources have shared with him and he states, "It is quite clear the Prime Minister and his senior staffers are implicated in a cover up, and the biggest threat by far is China."

PLUS: As Trudeau continues in his delusional descent the MAID epidemic continues to grow!

WATCH Rebel MPs REVOLT Against Trudeau's Leadership! | Stand on Guard

Former President Donald Trump will be President-Elect Donald Trump is just one week. Is the end approaching for Justin Trudeau with an imminent secret ballot vote from his own Liberal MPs and upcoming non confidence votes in Parliament. Will still be leader of the Liberal Party? Or will he be going into the last election campaign of his life sooner rather than later as the Bloc now works with the CPC on a non-confidence vote.

Alberta Says NO to Trudeau Liberals' Vegan Bill That Could Take Control of EVERYTHING | SOG CLIP

