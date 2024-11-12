WATCH Canada's new era of McCarthyism: Agents, Influencers or Red Herring Hijack | Stand on Guard

Join David as he discusses the new McCarthyism in Canada with David Freiheit, or Viva Frei @VivaFrei, Liberals obsession against critical voices and independent journalism has led the Conservative Party of Canada's agenda being hijacked by red herrings. This is leading to an attack on free speech and free thought that Canada has never seen before. In recent Parliamentary committees we are seeing independent journalism and critical voices from podcaster Lauren Chen to veteran defense investigative reporter David Pugliese being targeted. Viva Frei and David also discuss Donald Trump's victory in the US and what it means to Canada. Don't miss this fascinating interview!

WATCH Canadians Begin to Understand Why Trump Won. Does the Trudeau Govt Understand? | Stand on Guard

Some Canadians are discovering why Donald Trump won last week's election and how this can be an opportunity for Canada and not another Trudeau "challenge." Will the Trudeau Liberal Government and the Poilievre opposition get it figured out in time?

NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES

STAND ON GUARD CLIPS

Trudeau's SHOCKING Globalist Plan for Canada EXPOSED in this SECRET Treaty | Stand on Guard CLIP

BREAKING! The Canada Connection Trudeau Does NOT Want YOU to Know About | Stand on Guard CLIP

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden