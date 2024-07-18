PODCAST ROUNDUP: Can Trump Take Down the Deep State Before it Takes Him Down? + CBC Greed Means It's Over For Bloated Media Outlet | Stand on Guard Ep 165 & 164
July 18, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Can Trump Take Down the Deep State Before it Takes Him Down? | Stand on Guard Ep 165
Can former and potentially future President Donald Trump stop the Deep State from controlling American politics, both foreign and domestic? Clearly, there are massive problems with the narrative explaining the attempted assassination of Trump. But if you listen to the speakers at the Republican National Convention, it is clear that the GOP is moving in a new and very different direction.
WATCH CBC Greed Means It's Over For Bloated Media Outlet | Stand on Guard Ep 164
The latest announcements of more corporate bonuses at CBC has fortified Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's commitment to defund the crown corporation that sucks $1.4 billion from taxpayers every year. Catherine Tait is presiding over the media outlets final months.
Dan Bongino & Erik Prince EXPOSE Disturbing DETAILS! | Stand on Guard CLIP
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
READ: Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: Trump's choice of JD Vance was inspired. "This selection will make Trump more enemies within the fading Republican establishment but make him more friends among patriotic Americans who have long known they have been held hostage by administrations who think and act exactly alike. The game of political charade has ended."
READ The Post Millennial: UBC investigates professor for social media post saying Trump assassination would be 'a glorious day'. "What a glorious day this could have been," University of British Columbia medical professor Karen Pinder posted to X.
