PODCAST ROUNDUP: C-293 is a Globalist Invasion of Canada: Deep Dive into this Dangerous Bill & How You Can Fight it | Stand on Guard + Articles
November 3, 2024; Stand on Guard with David Krayden
WATCH C-293 is a Globalist Invasion of Canada: Deep Dive into this Dangerous Bill | Stand on Guard
Take a deep dive into Bill C-293 and find out how you can fight back. It does not just mean the end of your freedom to have a T-bone steak and eat meat of any kind, it represents the globalist threat from organizations like the World Health Organization to usurp Canadian sovereignty. Join David as he speaks with Kamel El-Cheik and Lisa Miron about what this bill means for you and your country. Concerned about Bill C-293?
Stand on Guard Podcasts
-SOG Podcast 1: Bill C-293: Trudeau Wants a Meatless Canada: Bill C-293, Trudeau's Trojan Horse | Stand on Guard
-SOG Podcast 2: Bill C-293: A Canadian Farmer Speaks Out | Stand on Guard
Alberta Says NO to Trudeau Liberals' Vegan Bill That Could Take Control of EVERYTHING | SOG CLIP
Send letter to MPs and Senators One click Share this link https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/promo/602
And/OR Contact the Senate
Email: sencom@sen.parl.gc.ca
Phone: 1-800-267-7362
Find MPs and Senators contact info here: https://www.parl.ca/ (click on Senate/Senators or House/Members)
MORE INFO
Lawyer Lisa Miron’s Substack
Blendr News: A Closer Look at Bill C-293: Pandemic Prevention or Government Overreach?
The legislation C-293 Private Member's Bill C-293 (44-1) - Third Reading - Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act - Parliament of Canada
WATCH Trudeau Moving on His Digital ID | Stand on Guard
It's another reason why Justin Trudeau isn't going to prorogue. Too much woke legislation is in the hopper. He's trying to get a digital ID in through the back door. But some good news from Alberta, where Premier Danielle Smith introduces legislation that's about YOU not THEY/THEM!
Reporter Sam Cooper EXPOSES Who In Trudeau's Cabinet Has Been Investigated | Stand on Guard CLIP
NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES
READ The Post Millennial: 'Let's make Canada prosperous again': Trudeau's brother believes Trump is 'genuine,' says government workers should quit. "Do you want to work for the government? There are so many other things you can do."
READ The Post Millennial: Trudeau Liberals want pregnancy counseling centers to reveal if they provide abortions. "We're introducing this legislation to ensure that ... those who mislead Canadian women are not rewarded with subsidies from Canadian taxpayers."
READ Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: The choice for patriots on Nov. 5 is very simple: vote for Trump or the end of America
"Harris is incapable of delivering a speech without a teleprompter spewing forth talking points and cannot exercise any degree of improvisation. She doesn’t do interviews unless they are perfectly scripted among a friendly cast of journalists and even then they are horrible exhibitions of incompetence and lackluster political conversation."
STAND ON GUARD CLIP
Alberta Says NO to Trudeau Liberals' Vegan Bill That Could Take Control of EVERYTHING | SOG CLIP
