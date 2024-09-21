WATCH Bubble Zone ALERT🚨: Trudeau's Plan to Silence Us to Protect 'Precious' Politicians | Stand on Guard

A bubble zone to "protect" MPs and cabinet ministers from protesters and independent journalists could be coming to the House of Commons. But NDP chief clown Jagmeet Singh with the anger management problem isn't just threatening people on the street, he wants to brawl with Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons!

WATCH Canadians Say NEVER to Trudeau Taking Their Kids Stand on Guard #1millionmarch4children

It was the second annual Million Person March today and parents across Canada came out to say "hand off my kids" to the Trudeau government, provincial governments and school boards that want to indoctrinate children into gender ideology and other lifestyle propaganda. In Ottawa, the flagship march attracted passion and enthusiasm from speakers and participants alike.

READ THE POST MILLENNIAL: EXCLUSIVE: READ THE POST MILLENNIAL: Second annual Million Person March for Children continues fights against gender ideology in Canada's classrooms. "We are in this for the long haul, for the children, for the parents and this will continue to be an annual event and not a one-shot thing," Kamel El-Cheikh said.

OTTAWA’S MILLION MARCH FOR CHILDREN PICTURES

KamelEl_Cheikh leads the Million March for Children through the streets of Ottawa.

ABOVE VIDEO CLIP OF THE MARCH THROUGH OTTAWA

YouTuber & commentator Greg Wycliffe asks four counter protestors questions.

