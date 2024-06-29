PODCAST ROUNDUP: Biden and Trudeau Are Both Either Leaving or Losing with Viva Frei! + MORE | Stand on Guard Ep 148
June 29, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Biden and Trudeau Are Both Either Leaving or Losing with Viva Frei! | Stand on Guard Ep 148
Sometimes in politics, two unrelated events can work together to change the phenomenon of power. That's what is happening with the Liberal defeat in the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection and the pathetic performance by President Joe Biden in his debate with former President Donald Trump. Destiny is calling both of these men to either step down or face a withering defeat.
WATCH Trudeau and Biden Will Soon Be History! Seismic Shift! | Stand on Guard Ep 149
While Justin Trudeau thinks you just don't understand his greatness, U.S. President Joe Biden is on the verge of a catastrophic performance in a presidential debate with former President Donald Trump and the Democrats are poised to dump Biden as their candidate. It's history for both Trudeau and Biden
Trudeau's MOST Annoying MP Mocks YOU with a Mug on Final Day of Parliament
Human Events: Are the Democrats about to replace Joe Biden?
“It can happen because the primary system did not require a Constitutional amendment to operate and so does so at the discretion of the political parties. In other words, its results can be flagrantly ignored or overturned.”
