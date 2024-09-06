WATCH It's OVER for Trudeau and SINGH! | Stand on Guard

While Trudeau continues to lose key staff, Jagmeet Singh is playing a MASSIVE CON GAME when he keeps repeating, he has "ripped up" his PACT with Trudeau and had a sudden revelation that the TRUDEAU GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT. He was part of that corruption!

Thank you to @vesperdigital on X for the rats jumping ship Meme

READ: The Post Millennial: Trudeau staffers shocked as national campaign director announces resignation. Trudeau National Campaign Director Jeremy Broadhurst resigns. “Make no mistake, I am still committed to the Liberal Party of Canada and to the prime minister."

Liberal Campaign Director's letter of resignation.

WATCH Jagmeet Singh Ends NDP Coalition with Trudeau Liberals. What's Next? | Stand on Guard

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh cancelled his loose coalition agreement with Justin Trudeau today, ending the deal that saw the socialists prop up the Trudeau government for over two years and keep Trudeau and the Liberals from the justice of voters!

READ: Jagmeet Singh says he's ending the governance agreement with Justin Trudeau's Liberals. New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh announced today that his informal coalition with the Trudeau government is over.

WATCH How to Beat Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) & Regain Your Independence

