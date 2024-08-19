PODCAST ROUNDUP & ARTICLES: Kamala Harris is Campaigning as America's Justin Trudeau + Upcoming Million Person March for Parents' Rights Bigger Than Ever! | Stand on Guard
August 19, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Kamala Harris is Campaigning as America's Justin Trudeau | Stand on Guard
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is offering herself as the Justin Trudeau of the United States as she talks about Soviet-style housing and blathers on about serving "the people" when she is serving the Deep State.
READ: The Post Millennial: Kamala Harris proposes Trudeau-style 'communist' government housing plan. Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris similar housing plans to those of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
READ: Human Events: UK man faces jail time for 'instigating' riots, supporting protests in X posts after school girls killed. "A judge in the United Kingdom has put another online journalist in jail for three years over a post"
WATCH Million Person March for Children is BACK! | Stand on Guard #1MillionMarch4Children #parentsrights
The Million Person March for Children is ready to electrify Canada for a second year. Muslim family activist Kamel El-Cheikh is back with the annual march against gender ideology that unites people of all faiths in their love for children and OPPOSTION TO WOKE POLITICS in the schools.
NEWS ARTICLE
READ: The Post Millennial: ‘We’ve quadrupled in size’: Canada's Million Person March for Children predicts even bigger protest for parental rights. Kamel El-Cheikh, the Ottawa businessman and Muslim activist who inaugurated the Million Person March for Children #1MillionMarch4Children) in September 2023, is deep in the planning stages for a second annual march, planned for Sept. 20.
Krayden's Right with David Krayden is a reader-supported publication. Join Krayden’s Right Substack by subscribing because you’ll get many of my regular articles & bonus podcast videos for FREE. Your monthly or annual support of this Substack affords me the time and resources to do independent journalism and analysis. Sign up for a free trial to check out my Substack and to finish the article!
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Resolve to Resist Mug
Trigger Stickers & Fridge Magnets
No Farmers No Food
Freedom Convoy 2022
Think While Its Still Legal
Resolve to Resist
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 full Audiobook available to paid Substack subscribers.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden