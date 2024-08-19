WATCH Kamala Harris is Campaigning as America's Justin Trudeau | Stand on Guard

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is offering herself as the Justin Trudeau of the United States as she talks about Soviet-style housing and blathers on about serving "the people" when she is serving the Deep State.

WATCH Million Person March for Children is BACK! | Stand on Guard #1MillionMarch4Children #parentsrights

The Million Person March for Children is ready to electrify Canada for a second year. Muslim family activist Kamel El-Cheikh is back with the annual march against gender ideology that unites people of all faiths in their love for children and OPPOSTION TO WOKE POLITICS in the schools.

NEWS ARTICLE

READ: The Post Millennial: ‘We’ve quadrupled in size’: Canada's Million Person March for Children predicts even bigger protest for parental rights. Kamel El-Cheikh, the Ottawa businessman and Muslim activist who inaugurated the Million Person March for Children #1MillionMarch4Children) in September 2023, is deep in the planning stages for a second annual march, planned for Sept. 20.

