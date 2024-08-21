WATCH Collapse of the Crown Prosecution, Day 43 of the Freedom Convoy Ottawa Trial | Stand on Guard

As the Freedom Convoy defence of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich continues, the future looks brighter for these two FREEDOM FIGHTERS AND CANADIAN HEROES.

READ: The Post Millennial: EXCLUSIVE: Collapse of the Crown: Defence summation is destroying prosecution in Freedom Convoy trial. Evidence exonerating Freedom Truckers organizer Tamara Lich 'overwhelming,' proves there is 'no case,' no crime: defense attorney. Judge Heather Perkins-McVey acknowledged that there was no evidence Lich “ever blocked a street or a road.”

