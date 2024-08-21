PODCAST ROUNDUP & ARTICLE: Collapse of the Crown Prosecution, Day 43 of the Freedom Convoy Ottawa Trial + Charles Adler Now in Senate and Thinks He's Conservative | Stand on Guard
August 19, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Collapse of the Crown Prosecution, Day 43 of the Freedom Convoy Ottawa Trial | Stand on Guard
As the Freedom Convoy defence of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich continues, the future looks brighter for these two FREEDOM FIGHTERS AND CANADIAN HEROES.
To support legal expenses for Freedom Convoy trial go here:
Help Tamara Lich: https://www.theconvoybook.com/legal_fees_tdf_press_release
Donate to The Democracy Fund: https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/donate
CANADIAN NEWS ARTICLE:
READ: The Post Millennial: EXCLUSIVE: Collapse of the Crown: Defence summation is destroying prosecution in Freedom Convoy trial. Evidence exonerating Freedom Truckers organizer Tamara Lich 'overwhelming,' proves there is 'no case,' no crime: defense attorney. Judge Heather Perkins-McVey acknowledged that there was no evidence Lich “ever blocked a street or a road.”
WATCH Charles Adler Thinks He "Conservative" When Trudeau Puts Him in the Senate!
Charles Adler once called sentors a bunch of "whores." Now he's saying he's there to reform the institution and wants to apologize for his "electrifying" words. And this Trudeau cheerleader calls himself a conservative!
