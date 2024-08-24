WATCH: BOTTOM FALLS OUT on Govt's Freedom Convoy Persecution: Freedom Convoy Trial Day 44 | Stand on Guard

Right to Protest is Fundamental Freedom. The BOTTOM FALLS OUT on the government's persecution of the Freedom Convoy! Watch FC lawyer Lawrence Greenspon says that any country that sacrifices liberty for so-called security doesn't deserve either and DEMAND AN APOLOGY FROM TRUDEAU for FREEZING BANK ACCOUNTS!

CATCH UP ON THE FREEDOM CONVOY OTTAWA TRIAL WITH THESE CANADIAN NEWS LINKS:

Aug. 23, 2024: The Post Millennial: Criminalization of Freedom Trucker organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber would violate 'fundamental freedoms': defense attorney in closing arguments. In a passionate conclusion to his summation at the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, defense counsel Lawrence Greenspon said “it would be wrong to criminalize [their] behavior in these unique circumstances.”

Aug. 21, 2024: The Post Millennial: EXCLUSIVE: Collapse of the Crown: Defense summation is destroying prosecution in Freedom Convoy trial. Evidence exonerating Freedom Truckers organizer Tamara Lich 'overwhelming,' proves there is 'no case,' no crime: defense attorney. Judge Heather Perkins-McVey acknowledged that there was no evidence Lich “ever blocked a street or a road.”

Aug. 15, 2024: The Post Millennial: EXCLUSIVE: Freedom truckers wanted 'slow roll' into downtown Ottawa—police demanded they park, creating gridlock, defense lawyers say. “It continues to show that my client was morally innocent of any criminal action.”

