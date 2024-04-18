WATCH Trudeau's Thought Crimes Bill EXPOSED! | Stand on Guard Ep 117

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Online Harms Bill with Justice Centre founder and president John Carpay. Carpay argues that even if this legislation is passed by the Trudeau government it probably won't survive a Charter of Rights challenge.

Fight Back on Bill C-63, Online Harms Act

Contact Your Member of Parliament https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en

Sign the Justice Centre’s “Stop the Online Harms Act Petition” https://www.jccf.ca/petitions/

WATCH Kamel El-Cheikh Planning Another All Faiths March For Children! | Stand on Guard Ep 118

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden is joined by Muslim leader Kamel EL-Cheikh to discuss how the faith community needs to unify again to oppose indoctrination in Canadian schools, support traditional values and defend the rights of parents to raise their children!

