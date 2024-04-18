PODCAST ROUND UP: Trudeau's Thought Crimes Bill EXPOSED + MORE | Stand on Guard Ep 117 & 118
April 18, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Trudeau's Thought Crimes Bill EXPOSED! | Stand on Guard Ep 117
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Online Harms Bill with Justice Centre founder and president John Carpay. Carpay argues that even if this legislation is passed by the Trudeau government it probably won't survive a Charter of Rights challenge.
Fight Back on Bill C-63, Online Harms Act
Contact Your Member of Parliament https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en
Sign the Justice Centre’s “Stop the Online Harms Act Petition” https://www.jccf.ca/petitions/
WATCH Kamel El-Cheikh Planning Another All Faiths March For Children! | Stand on Guard Ep 118
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden is joined by Muslim leader Kamel EL-Cheikh to discuss how the faith community needs to unify again to oppose indoctrination in Canadian schools, support traditional values and defend the rights of parents to raise their children!
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS:
The Post Millennial: Trudeau government claims to be 'making life cost less' in adding $40 billion to national debt with new budget. "We are making Canada's tax system more fair by ensuring that the very wealthiest pay their fair share."
The Post Millennial: Canadian environment minister says farmers are more worried about climate change than the carbon tax. Farmers across Canada continue to protest the carbon tax in large numbers.
SHORTS OF THE WEEK
WATCH Freeland's Budget: You Won't Believe What Happened
WATCH Justin Trudeau NEEDS to STOP Taxing & Spending Us Into POVERTY! | Stand on Guard CLIP
WATCH Do YOU Believe Steven Guilbeault? Are Farmers in Favour of the Carbon Tax?
