PODCAST ROUND UP: TRUDEAU FREAKS over Poilievre's Admirer! + MORE| Stand on Guard Ep 122 & 123
April 28, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH TRUDEAU FREAKS over Poilievre's Admirer! | Stand on Guard Ep 122
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is obsessed with an admirer of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre and can't stop talking about it -- even when he's supposed to be promoting electric vehicles! Trudeau's criticism of Poilievre is a joke, considering whom Trudeau has stood with in the past!
WATCH Trudeau Strikes AGAIN w/ Guilbeault's Latest Swindle: Plastics Registry | Stand on Guard Ep 121
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden examines how Minister Steven Guilbeault is pushing his latest swindle: the plastics registry that will do nothing to reduce plastics or ensure they are properly recycled! What's more Guilbeault knows that Canadian companies are shipping waste to Third World country landfills and not recycling it.
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS:
The Post Millennial: Poilievre joins carbon tax protest, condemns Liberal lies—Trudeau responds with rants about Alex Jones. Pierre Poilevre stop at carbon tax protest draws rant from Justin Trudeau
The Epoch Times: David Krayden: Plastics Registry Is a Nightmare for Industry and a Farce for Canadians. Greenpeace activist playing environment minister Guilbeault won't tell Canadians which companies are illegally dumping waste in Third World countries. "We can't make those names public," he said.
The Post Millennial: Trudeau hugely unpopular with Gen Z voters despite pandering to them. Trudeau losing support among youngest voters.
Human Events: Spies are the foundation of the American police state
SHORTS OF THE WEEK
WATCH Justin Trudeau Loves 💕Alex Jones
NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE
NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.
Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets
No Farmers No Food
Freedom Convoy 2022
Think While Its Still Legal
Resolve to Resist
Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!
1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts:
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden