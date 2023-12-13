PODCAST: “Putting Everything on the Line to Fight For People,” On Medical Freedom Exclusive Interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi | Stand on Guard Ep 61
December 13, 2023: Stand on Guard Ep 61 with David Krayden
SIGN THIS HOUSE OF COMMONS NON-CONFIDENCE PETITION:
Non-confidence petition sponsored by MP Michelle Ferreri. It's worth your time. Over 167,000 signatures now! Let's get it as high as possible before the 24. "We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to call for a vote of no confidence and a federal election 45 days following the vote."
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
My Article in The Post Millennial: Canadian doctor reprimanded for spreading Covid 'misinformation' says 'we’re fighting a war' for medical truth. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) recently reprimanded Dr. Mark Trozzi for misconduct and spreading "misinformation" because of his opposition to Covid-19 mandates.
WATCH PODCAST: “Putting Everything on the Line to Fight For People,” Exclusive with Dr. Trozzi
Full Episode 61 on Rumble
NOW AVAILABLE 1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Christmas Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm.
Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.
You can watch the Stand on Guard by subscribing to my Krayden’s Right YouTube channel! Beat Trudeau's censorship by supporting my YouTube Channel: like, subscribe, and hit the bell for notifications so you can keep getting the news you won't get on the mainstream media. https://www.youtube.com/@KraydensRightwithDavidKrayden
JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE
NEW Voluntary Paid Subscriber and Membership Options Now Available to Support My Independent Journalism, starting at around $5 on the following socials:
Substack Paid Subscription includes: Monthly, Annual or you can join as a Founding Member
Click here for new YouTube Membership options at similar levels
NEW!! You can now find Stand on Guard with David Krayden now on most podcasts: Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Youtube music, davidkrayden.substack.com
Mark your calendar. Every week David Krayden will be livestream broadcasting on Thursdays to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.
Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden