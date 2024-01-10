WATCH PODCAST: Police Arrest Reporter for Asking Questions; Freeland & Trudeau Freedom of Press Hypocrisy | Stand on Guard Ep 73

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses how an RCMP officer arrested Rebel News reporter David Menzies after he asked Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland one question. Krayden insists this incident must not be ignored.

READ my article in The Post Millennial: Toronto police serve coffee to agitators calling for the death of Israel as they occupy bridge in Jewish neighborhood. "The police are becoming our little messengers."

NOW AVAILABLE 1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden