CANADIAN NEWS LINK My article in The Post Millennial: Trudeau’s environment minister crashes Conservative Party convention to call Poilievre a climate change denier. Guilbeault cannot tell you why Trudeau’s carbon tax of about 60 cents per liter of gas has apparently done nothing to arrest climate change.

Poilievre Promises to Restore the Canada That Trudeau Has Destroyed | Stand on Guard Ep 27

In this episode:

Stand on Guard, David Krayden applauds Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for also standing on guard for Canada and freedom and for saying so in a hard-hitting speech at last weekend's Conservative Party convention. David also examines how the policy resolutions introduced and passed at the convention have committed the party to principled conservatism and a commonsense revolution.

