PODCAST: Poilievre and Carpay Condemn Thought Crime Bill | Stand on Guard Ep 114
April 12, 2024 with David Krayden
CANADIAN NEWS LINK:
The Post Millennial: ‘This is twisted, it’s dangerous and it’s scary': Justice Centre president John Carpay blasts Trudeau’s Online Harms Act. "You don't place somebody under house arrest because they might commit a crime in the future. This is sick, this is twisted, it's dangerous and it's scary."
WATCH Poilievre and Carpay Condemn Thought Crime Bill | Stand on Guard Ep 114
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden reports on a town hall meeting he attended, featuring speaker John Carpay, the founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. Carpay spoke about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Online Harms Act, Bill C-63, on the same day that Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the bill because it undermines free speech in Canada.
Contact Your Member of Parliament https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en
Sign the Justice Centre’s “Stop the Online Harms Act Petition” https://www.jccf.ca/petitions/
John Carpay from the Justice Centre Foundation answers question re the Online Harms Act: “There is an old French proverb, if you don’t do politics, then politics will be done unto you.”
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Post Millennial: Trudeau claims 2019, 2021 federal elections were 'decided by Canadians' after CSIS report revealed Chinese interference. “Trudeau told the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference Wednesday that it was “very improbable” that China would want him to win two federal elections.”
Human Events: Trudeau's carbon tax is about population control, not the environment. “Trudeau may have become a caricature of the overreaching woke politician but this legislation is real.”
VID CLIPS OF THE WEEK
WATCH Poilievre Reacts to Trudeau NOT Reading Briefing Note
WATCH Canadian Lefties Losing It | Stand on Guard CLIP
