CANADIAN NEWS LINK: The Post Millennial: ‘This is twisted, it’s dangerous and it’s scary': Justice Centre president John Carpay blasts Trudeau’s Online Harms Act. "You don't place somebody under house arrest because they might commit a crime in the future. This is sick, this is twisted, it's dangerous and it's scary."

WATCH Poilievre and Carpay Condemn Thought Crime Bill | Stand on Guard Ep 114

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden reports on a town hall meeting he attended, featuring speaker John Carpay, the founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. Carpay spoke about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Online Harms Act, Bill C-63, on the same day that Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the bill because it undermines free speech in Canada.

Contact Your Member of Parliament https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en

Sign the Justice Centre’s “Stop the Online Harms Act Petition” https://www.jccf.ca/petitions/

John Carpay from the Justice Centre Foundation answers question re the Online Harms Act: “There is an old French proverb, if you don’t do politics, then politics will be done unto you.”

