PODCAST: Pierre Poilievre SLAMS Trudeau for the Arrive-CAN Scandal | Stand on Guard Ep 89
February 12, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Pierre Poilievre SLAMS Trudeau for the Arrive-CAN Scandal
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden looks at the ArriveCAN scandal over $60 M taxpayers money wasted and shows how Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre Calls Out Trudeau-funded media, for being in the pay of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because the Liberal government continues to subsidize the mainstream media in massive amounts as executives continue to fire Canadian reporters.
DAVID KRAYDEN for Human Events: The mainstream media is intent on silencing Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin. “Yes, Carlson has questioned the validity of the war with Ukraine. He has demanded answers from the Uni-Party and received nothing but dismissal.”
The Post Millennial: Canadian bill proposed by NDP would make it a crime to 'promote' fossil fuels. Angus accused the oil and gas industry of disseminating widespread "disinformation" and "killing people" just as "big tobacco" had done for years before it was subject to a national advertising ban.
Sorry to hear about Sasha 🥺.
🙏🐾🕯
Good on Polievre!! I wish he would stop immigration until Canada gets more secured!