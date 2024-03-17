PODCAST: Pierre Poilievre Reacts. Quit? Canada wants to FIRE Trudeau! | Stand on Guard Ep 103
March 17, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH: Quit? Canada wants to FIRE Trudeau! | Stand on Guard Ep 103
In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden, examines the fallout from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently saying it can be "super boring" to lead Canada. He also said he thinks about quitting every day, prompting Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to say Canadians think about firing him every day!
Justin Trudeau Says “I Think About Quitting Every Day”
BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68582753 CBC Radio-Canada
https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/2057550/justin-trudeau-taxe-carbone-entrevue-castonguay
CANADIAN NEWS LINK
The Post Millennial: Trudeau thinks about quitting ‘every day,' views job of PM as ‘super boring’. PM-hopeful Pierre Poilievre responded by saying that while Trudeau thinks about quitting, Canadians think about firing him.
The Epoch Times: Inordinate Length of Lich and Barber Trial Is an Outrage. “They had the courage to resist COVID mandates when there was almost monolithic support for these authoritarian measures from government, industry, and the media.”
The Post Millennial: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are 'unlike 99% of mischief charges' as freedom truckers are back on trial in Ottawa. The trial began in September 2023, after the Labor Day long weekend, and restarted after a two-month hiatus on March 7.
