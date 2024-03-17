WATCH: Quit? Canada wants to FIRE Trudeau! | Stand on Guard Ep 103

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden, examines the fallout from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently saying it can be "super boring" to lead Canada. He also said he thinks about quitting every day, prompting Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to say Canadians think about firing him every day!

Justin Trudeau Says “I Think About Quitting Every Day”

BBC and CBC Radio Canada Links:

BBC: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68582753 CBC Radio-Canada

CBC Links:

https://ici.radio-canada.ca/ohdio/premiere/emissions/midi-info/segments/rattrapage/485178/entrevue-avec-le-premier-ministre-justin-trudeau

https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/2057550/justin-trudeau-taxe-carbone-entrevue-castonguay

