WATCH Coutts Freedom Convoy Protesters ACQUITTED But Still Jailed |Stand on Guard

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Coutts 4 Verdict - NOT GUILTY of Murder, Still Jailed! 🚨 Welcome to another Stand on Guard! I'm David Kadden, bringing you the latest on the political catastrophe in Alberta. The Lethbridge jury has acquitted Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers, but the fight isn't over. Found guilty of mischief and weapon charges, these men remain jailed, highlighting the severity of government overreach and misuse of the Emergencies Act.

An Alberta jury has found two of the Coutts Four protesters NOT GUILTY of a plot to kill RCMP officers. A jury in Lethbridge, Alberta, has acquitted two men, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Coutts border blockade incident. The two were part of a group known as the 'Coutts 4,' who were arrested and charged following the blockade. While they were found not guilty on the conspiracy to murder charge, they were convicted on other charges including mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick was also found guilty of possessing an explosive device.

The case has sparked debate about the use of the Emergencies Act by the Canadian government during the Freedom Convoy protests, with some arguing that the conspiracy to murder charge was used as justification for invoking the Act. The trial has also raised concerns about the treatment of the accused, with some claiming they were denied bail and held in remand for extended periods.

Are you feeling the squeeze on your wallet? Wondering why you're broke despite working harder than ever? In this eye-opening clip from Stand on Guard, we uncover the brutal truth: Taxes are destroying your wallet! 🚨

#Coutts4 #FreedomConvoy #PoliticalViolence #IndependentJournalism #Resist #CanadianNews #2023TrialUpdates #MurderCase #CanadianLaw #FreedomConvoy #EmergenciesAct

CHAPTERS:

00:00 - Intro

03:05 - Coutts 4 Not Guilty Verdict

10:02 - Taxation in Canada

14:27 - Trudeau Government Spending

14:59 - Historical Taxation Trends

19:07 - Lawfare: Tamara Lich & Chris Barber

23:47 - Outro

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden