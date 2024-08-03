PODCAST: 🚨NOT Guilty Verdict! 🚨 Coutts Freedom Convoy Protesters ACQUITTED But Still Jailed |Stand on Guard
August 2, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Coutts Freedom Convoy Protesters ACQUITTED But Still Jailed |Stand on Guard
🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Coutts 4 Verdict - NOT GUILTY of Murder, Still Jailed! 🚨 Welcome to another Stand on Guard! I'm David Kadden, bringing you the latest on the political catastrophe in Alberta. The Lethbridge jury has acquitted Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers, but the fight isn't over. Found guilty of mischief and weapon charges, these men remain jailed, highlighting the severity of government overreach and misuse of the Emergencies Act.
An Alberta jury has found two of the Coutts Four protesters NOT GUILTY of a plot to kill RCMP officers. A jury in Lethbridge, Alberta, has acquitted two men, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Coutts border blockade incident. The two were part of a group known as the 'Coutts 4,' who were arrested and charged following the blockade. While they were found not guilty on the conspiracy to murder charge, they were convicted on other charges including mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick was also found guilty of possessing an explosive device.
The case has sparked debate about the use of the Emergencies Act by the Canadian government during the Freedom Convoy protests, with some arguing that the conspiracy to murder charge was used as justification for invoking the Act. The trial has also raised concerns about the treatment of the accused, with some claiming they were denied bail and held in remand for extended periods.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 - Intro
03:05 - Coutts 4 Not Guilty Verdict
10:02 - Taxation in Canada
14:27 - Trudeau Government Spending
14:59 - Historical Taxation Trends
19:07 - Lawfare: Tamara Lich & Chris Barber
23:47 - Outro
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
Thank you David, I’ve come to know you from your incisive, sometimes droll, reporting on Redacted News. I’m now following you on substack. Sadly not paying (yet), as I need to send some more of my skinny discretionary spending to Tony and Chris. I’m in Medicine Hat, and got to know Tony well; I visited him in remand here when Tessie (his mom) couldn’t get here. Thank you SO much for your reporting on this vitally important story💖. And if you want a pretty thorough update on the absolute criminality of what-all went on there, Shaun Newman did a fabulous round table just today, with Granny MacKay, Tony’s lifelong friend Nikki Thom and Stevland Ambrose, a data analyst. I’ll try and send the link.
P.s. my son is a CSOR veteran. Thank you for your service. I mourn what has happened to our once small but mighty military.