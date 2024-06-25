PODCAST: Liberal Catastrophe in Toronto | Stand on Guard Ep 147
June 24, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Liberal Catastrophe in Toronto | Stand on Guard Ep 147
The Conservatives won the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection. It was a riding the Liberals had held for over 30 years and Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland said the vote was a litmus test for how Canadians feel about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his woke politics and how he "invests" in Canada -- READ spends taxpayer money.
CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
READ Full Story in The Post Millennial: Conservative candidate WINS Toronto parliament seat that Liberals held for over 30 years. Stewart won 42.1 percent of the vote to Church's 40.5 percent.
