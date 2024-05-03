Podcast: Kyle Kemper Says His Half-Brother Justin Trudeau Taking Orders fr Globalists | Stand on Guard Ep 125
May 3, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Kyle Kemper Says His Half-Brother Justin Trudeau Taking Orders fr Globalists | Stand on Guard Ep 125
In this fascinating edition of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden interviews Kyle Kemper, the political activist who is a half-brother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Kemper says Trudeau is just a "chief spokesperson" for the globalists who give the orders to Justin.
Pierre Poilievre ejected from House of Commons for calling Trudeau ‘wacko’ and ‘extremist’. House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus ejects Pierre Poilievre from Question Period.
Trudeau hugely unpopular with Gen Z voters despite pandering to them. Trudeau losing support among youngest voters
Poilievre joins carbon tax protest, condemns Liberal lies—Trudeau responds with rants about Alex Jones. Pierre Poilievre stop at carbon tax protest draws rant from Justin Trudeau
