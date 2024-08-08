PODCAST: 🚨Keir Starmer's Two-Tiered Justice in Great Britain EXPOSED🚨: UK Protests Continue | Stand on Guard
August 8, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH 🚨Keir Starmer's Two-Tiered Justice EXPOSED🚨: UK Protests Continue
Is Britain's Prime Minister causing the chaos? "Two-Tier Kier" Starmer’s Dangerous Game, he THREATENS Rule of Law in Britain while the UK Protests Continue. Just who the hell does this "SIR" Keir Starmer think he is? Two-tiered Kier is creating chaos in Britain for everyone by not applying justice equally to everyone. All Britons, regardless of race or religion, must be treated equally under the law.
READ CANADIAN NEWS LINKS
The Post Millennial: Biden-Harris admin colluded with big tech, Trudeau to undermine Canadian freedom truckers. "There were meetings between DHS employees where they were talking about leveraging Meta, Facebook and Twitter to censor anybody discussing the Freedom Convoy."
The Post Millennial: 'Coutts Four' found not guilty of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers during Freedom Convoy border block. The two were arrested on Feb. 14, the day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the infamous Emergencies Act to suppress the anti-mandate protests.
The Post Millennial: Trudeau cabinet minister wanted to use Canada’s military as backdrop for Punjabi singer. Former defense minister wanted to use military as musical backdrop for Punjabi singer
