WATCH Is Trudeau a Glutton for Food or Punishment? | Stand on Guard Ep 145

In this episode of Stand on Guard, David Krayden looks at how can anyone spend $223,000 for airplane food? Even if that person is the unalloyed narcissist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This story has absolutely captivated Canadians because it is emblematic of his unbridled ego and complete dismissal of taxpayers, whom he deems fortunate to have to pay for a leader like he is.

Remember the September India trip in 2023 when Justin Trudeau got into a fight with India’s Prime Minister and lost our trade advantage? This is the same trip where the meals cost $223,00 in less than a week period.

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world.

