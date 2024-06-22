PODCAST: Is Trudeau a Glutton for Food or Punishment? | Stand on Guard Ep 145
June 21, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH Is Trudeau a Glutton for Food or Punishment? | Stand on Guard Ep 145
In this episode of Stand on Guard, David Krayden looks at how can anyone spend $223,000 for airplane food? Even if that person is the unalloyed narcissist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This story has absolutely captivated Canadians because it is emblematic of his unbridled ego and complete dismissal of taxpayers, whom he deems fortunate to have to pay for a leader like he is.
READ: The Post Millennial: Poilievre SLAMS Trudeau for spending over $220,000 on food alone during 6-day trip to Asia. “Mr. Speaker, with Canadians lined up at the food bank, what's on the menu for this Prime Minister this summer?"
