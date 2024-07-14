PODCAST: God Saved President Donald Trump| Stand on Guard Ep 159
July 14, 2024 with David Krayden
WATCH God Saved President Donald Trump| Stand on Guard Ep 159
This was Divine intervention. The failed assassination attempt was a visible display of the hand of God for billions of people to see. God has a plan for Donald Trump and America.
The Post Millennial: VIVA FREI: Biden's debate performance 'an abject disaster' but Democrats 'will never even think about voting for the actually qualified candidate … Donald Trump'. Biden is "totally incapable of doing the job. But they can't replace him for no good reason."
