CANADIAN NEWS LINK The Post Millennial: Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, 18 other Freedom Convoy protesters sue Trudeau government for $2 million each over 'illegally invoking' Emergencies Act. Trudeau announced he would be using the Emergency Act to stifle the trucker protest on Valentine's Day in 2022.

WATCH: Freedom Convoy Fights Back on Second Anniversary | Stand on Guard Ep 92

In this episode of Stand on Guard, host David Krayden discusses the lawsuits from Freedom Convoy participants against the Trudeau government, revealed on the second anniversary of Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act against the peaceful protesters.

Extended video montage version including the last days when the police cracked down on Rumble.

WATCH Extended Video Montage on Rumble

CANADIAN NEWS LINKS The Epoch Times: The Politicization of Our Key Institutions Pushing Woke Ideology Is Unsettling. “ In the United States the CIA has posed a threat to American citizens for decades, operating domestically when it has no jurisdiction to do so. Will our own national intelligence agency now pose a similar threat to Canadians who just want the government to mind its own business?”

Human Events: DAVID KRAYDEN: Love him or hate him, Trump is the only rational choice this year

