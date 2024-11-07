WATCH First Biden, Then Harris, Next Trudeau | Stand on Guard

While the mainstream media remains stalled in acute denial and Trump derangement syndrome, time is running out for Justin Trudeau! PLUS, what did the Winnipeg microbiology lab release to China, a new Parliamentary report exposing this that Trudeau is trying to cover up by releasing it on the date of the US election. AND why Bill C-293 is just the tip of the iceberg, Canada is moving forward with an international pandemic preparedness treaty with US and Mexico.

Watch this Stand on Guard broadcast to learn more on these breaking stories and we bring you the RECEIPTS for you to read yourself.

STAND ON GUARD RECEIPTS: IMPORTANT RESEARCH SOURCE DOCS

NEW PARLIAMENTARY REPORT NOV. 5, 2024

THE NEXUS BETWEEN SCIENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY IN CANADA: THE CASE OF THE NATIONAL MICROBIOLOGY LABORATORY IN WINNIPEG. Interim Report of the Special Committee on the Canada People’s Republic of China Relationship

INTERNATIONAL PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS TREATY THAT CANADA IS PARTICIPATING IN: OCT 23, 2024

