WATCH EXPOSED! Trudeau Libs Request CAF Soldiers as Backup Dancers to Punjabi Pop Star | Stand on Guard

Welcome to Stand On Guard! In today's explosive episode, we dive deep into the political catastrophe surrounding former defense minister Harjit Sajan. Former Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is at it again. The minister who SCREWED UP the evacuation of Canadians from Afghanistan in 2021 actually tried to use the military to backup an entertainer from India!

And Justin Trudeau made a "surprise" appearance at one of Diljit Donsanjh's concerts. Ever wonder how far identity politics and corruption go in Canada? Prepare to be shocked as we uncover Sajan’s baffling misuse of power, from pandering to the Sikh vote to giving priority to Afghan Sikhs over Canadians during the Kabul airlift. Censorship and government incompetence run rampant, and it's time we resist and demand change.

👀 Don't miss the surreal footage of Trudeau's bizarre behavior at a Canadian concert and the blatant corruption that continues to plague our national defense. This is independent journalism at its best, breaking stories mainstream media won’t touch.

✅ Like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to stay informed! Your support helps us continue exposing the truth. Consider supporting us on Substack, Buy Me a Coffee, or grabbing some merch to keep independent journalism alive. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and God bless!

#IdentityPolitics #CanadianPolitics #GovernmentIncompetence #HarjitSajan #MediaCoverage

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Resolve to Resist Mug

Trigger Stickers & Fridge Magnets

No Farmers No Food

Freedom Convoy 2022

Think While Its Still Legal

Resolve to Resist

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden