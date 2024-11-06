WATCH Donald Trump's Landslide: Election Victory The Comeback of Our Time! | Stand on Guard

Donald Trump's landslide is the greatest comeback of our time! Donald Trump WON! Americans Voted Trump, people of the USA told government to get off their backs. Trump did what virtually none of the mainstream legacy media predicted or wanted ... HE WON a landslide!

This is a repudiation of the government overreach that began in 2021 and just kept getting worse. The political landscape has shifted. This isn't just about Trump's victory; it's about what it symbolizes for free speech and independent journalism. Are we witnessing the end of censorship?

He won everything. The popular vote. The swing states. The electoral college. Both House of Representatives and Senate. It is too big to rig! Donald Trump was gracious in his victory speaking about unity and sharing it with his family and strong team that includes his Vice President J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Dana White, Robert F. Kennedy jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, his team is the REAL-life Avengers for the Republic.

Trump's triumph, what will it mean for free speech? Elon Musk's potential role in the government highlights the promise of innovation and free thought.

Donald Trump's victory offers hope, not just to America, but to Canada and the world. Canadian news has never been more critical, especially with political violence and gender ideology in the spotlight. In Canada, this is bad news for Justin Trudeau and adds to the odds for an upcoming Liberal government collapse, but will the Pierre Poilievre embrace it?

STAND ON GUARD CLIP

Former MP Says Justin Trudeau is Terrifying 😳 #shorts #davidkrayden

NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: ARTICLES

STAND ON GUARD CLIP

Alberta Says NO to Trudeau Liberals' Vegan Bill That Could Take Control of EVERYTHING | SOG CLIP

Check out our Stand on Guard Merch with a Message: WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW! MERCH WITH A MESSAGE

WWW.STANDONGUARD.STORE

NEW Stand on Guard Merch with a Message Now available in our Stand on Guard Store. These products are available & ready to ship to Canada and the United States.

Original Triger Stickers & Fridge Magnets (5 per page, 7 designs to choose from)

No Farmers No Food (Hoodie)

Freedom Convoy 2022 (Tee & Hoodie & Stickers)

Think While Its Still Legal (Tee & Hoodie & Sticker)

Resolve to Resist (Hoodie & Tee & Sticker)

NEW I am a Canadian Tee (Diefenbaker)

NEW Cups (3 designs)

NEW Stand on Guard design: Cup, Cap, Tee

Let us know what you think? We are new to this so thank you for your patience!

Hoodies NOW available in the Stand on Guard Store.

1984 Audiobook for paid Substack subscribers. Perfect Present for Friends & Family. Join me for new George Orwell Podcast, this time Animal Farm .

Join David Krayden for the Stand on Guard Podcast.

David Krayden does regular livestream broadcasts to bring you the latest news from Ottawa and around the world. Everything you won't hear on the mainstream media.

JOIN THE KRAYDEN’S RIGHT RESISTANCE

Freedom of the Press is NOT cheap. If you believe in independent media and the stories I am covering, you can support me in the following voluntary paid subscriber and membership options, starting at around $5 on the following socials:

Send tips and comments to David Krayden on X DM: @davidkrayden